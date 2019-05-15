Warner speaks to HCRTA

The Highland County Retired Teachers Association (HCRTA) held its quarterly business meeting May 6 at the Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro. One of the goals of the HCRTA is to have outstanding guest speakers at each meeting to discuss timely topics. The featured speaker at this meeting was Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner. He presented an informative discussion on medical marijuana and its future impact on Highland County. The next regular meeting of the HCRTA will be Aug. 5. The topic will be the opioid crisis and its impact on the community. Pictured at the luncheon are HCRTA President Bob Hottle, left, and Warner.

