Roe opens new mortgage company in Hillsboro

On May 20 the Highland County Chamber of Commerce welcomed its newest member, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Loan officer Sarah Roe opened her new office at 115 S. High St., Hillsboro. She said “I was always taught to do your business with a handshake and a smile.” Fairway strictly does mortgages with no banking services so it can focus on providing customer service through every step of the loan process. Roe was a real estate agent before becoming a loan officer so she has the knowledge of both sides of home buying. She and her husband Scott have lived in Hillsboro for 10 years and have two children. Call 937-218-1699 or visit www.homeloansbysarah.com. You can also check her Facebook page Sarah Roe – The Mortgage Pro, for informational posts and videos about mortgages and home buying.

