Robbins speaker at Hillsboro FGBMFI

The Hillsboro Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) Dinner Meeting will be held Saturday, June 8 at the Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Rd., Hillsboro.

The guest speaker will be Larry Robbins with praise and worship by Sim Jones and Mike Gast.

The dinner starts at 7 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7:456 p.m. The dinner is $9 per person, but first-time visitors get a free dinner. There is no cost for the meeting.

Dinner reservations are requested in advance by calling 937-768-8801.

Ladies are welcome.

“Pastor Robbins has a heart for the nations. He has traveled in Africa, Asia, Europe and Russia where the supernatural realms are revealed. He teaches on the Father God calling upon the church to be awakened to the Holy Spirit. While teaching, the Holy Spirit stirs the hearts of those who are present. Spiritual gifts are awakened, the captives are set fee, blind eyes are opened, and the emotionally bruised are comforted,” Gast said in a news release.

One of his favorite verses is John 3:8, “The wind blows where it wishes, and you hear its sound, but you do not know where it comes from or where it goes. So it is with everyone who is born of the Spirit.”

Robbins asks everyone to expect change at this meeting, Gast said.

Pastor Larry has been the pastor of Seymour Harvest Church in Seymour, Ind. for 16 years. Marlene, his wife of 54 years, passed away last year. He has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Submitted by Mike Gast.