Fairfield FFA holds end of year banquet

On May 17 the Fairfield FFA hosted its end of the year chapter banquet. Many freshman members received their Greenhand Degree and several sophomores received their Chapter Degree.

Kevin and Matthew Zimmerman were recognized for receiving their Honorary State Degrees and Steven Hackett was recognized as the 2019 Honorary Chapter Member

State degree recipients — Bre Flint, Paige Teeters and Ally Davis — were given recognition as well as American Degree recipients — Blake Adams, Sarah Young and Dylan Zimmerman. Top fruit sellers were given awards and juniors received a certificate of achievement.

The banquet celebrated the chapter’s seniors including Katelyne Adams, Dale Back, Brianna Barnes, Gage Bennington, Brianna Burleson, Tanner Collins, Nicholas Evans, Wyatt Fent, Ethan Grooms, Rachel Schuler, Austin Setty, Conner Shoemaker, Wesley Shoemaker, Mackenzie Sluss, Phoenix Taylor, Teigan Thackston and Cameron Travis.

The new 2019-20 officer team was elected and installed. The team consists of President Paige Teeters, Vice President Alexis Tompkins, Secretary Kiley Lamb, Treasurer Bre Flint, Student Advisor Ally Davis, Reporter Kylie Fauber, Sentinel Harley Flint, Historian Brayden Zimmerman, Chaplain Reese Teeters, and executive committee members Ethan Saunders, Sophie Young, Kohler Bartley, Allyce McBee, and Caden Shoemaker.

Submitted by Alexis Tompkins.