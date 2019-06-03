Farrens elected to MNB board

Merchants Bancorp, Inc. and Merchants National Bank have announced Stephen Farrens has been elected by the shareholders to serve as member of the board of directors.

“We are very pleased to have Stephen join our board and look forward to his contributions,” said Paul Pence, chairman and CEO, Merchants National Bank.

Farrens, 45, was born and raised in Washington C.H. He graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in finance and economics from Miami University. Upon graduation, Farrens went to work for the family business, Vermeer Heartland, Inc. After two years of territorial sales, Farrens moved to office and accounting manager, and was promoted to general manager in 2001. Today, he is the president of the company. Farrens serves on the North American Vermeer Dealers Association Board and is part of several special committees and projects to support strategic growth of the company.

Farrens demonstrates his support to the community through his active participation in Miami Trace school events, 4-H events, and by serving on the board of directors for Fayette County United Way. Additionally, Farrens has served on the Miami Trace School Treasurer Financial Advisory Committee and is a past board member of the Fayette County YMCA.

“Stephen’s personal commitment to the community aligns perfectly with Merchants’ core values and we are excited to have him on the team,” staid Jim Evans, president and chief operating officer of Merchants National Bank.

Stephen, his wife, Jacklyn, and their three children reside in Washington C.H.

Merchants National Bank is a community bank established in 1879 in Hillsboro. Today, Merchants operates branches in Hillsboro, Greenfield, Wilmington, Washington Court House, London, Mt. Orab, Springfield, Higginsport, Batavia, Georgetown, Marysville, Logan and Athens.

Additional information about Merchants National Bank may be found on its website: www.merchantsnat.com.

Submitted by Denise Fauber, Merchants National Bank, vice president, branch administration.