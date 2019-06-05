Wanted: Reader recipes for Salt

The Times-Gazette is asking readers to submit their favorite recipes for a lifestyle magazine it is publishing.

All recipes will be considered for publication in a future issue of Salt magazine.

Readers should email their recipe to Adrienne McGee Sterrett at amcgeesterrett@aimmediamidwest.com. The entry should include the sender’s name, full address and phone number. Only the entrants’ names and hometown will be published with their recipes.

Readers who submit a recipe will have their name put into a drawing to win a $25 grocery card.

For information, contact McGee Sterrett at amcgeesterrett@aimmediamidwest.com.

Readers can share their favorite recipes in an upcoming lifestyle magazine. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Salt-recipe-promo-CMYK.jpg Readers can share their favorite recipes in an upcoming lifestyle magazine. File photo