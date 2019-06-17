24 Deli makes swim club donation

24 Deli & Pizza Bronze recently made a $500 donation to the Hillsboro Swim Club capital campaign. Pictured, from left, are Jennifer Howland, pool board treasurer; Ann and Robin Morris, business owners; and Kelly Smith, Team Bagshaw/sponsorship campaign coordinator.
24 Deli & Pizza Bronze recently made a $500 donation to the Hillsboro Swim Club capital campaign. Pictured, from left, are Jennifer Howland, pool board treasurer; Ann and Robin Morris, business owners; and Kelly Smith, Team Bagshaw/sponsorship campaign coordinator.