Hillsboro FGBMFI slated for next month

The Hillsboro Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) dinner meeting will be held Saturay, July 13 at the Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Road, Hillsboro.

The dinner starts at 7 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7:45 p.m. The cost of the dinner is $9 and the meeting is free. First time visitors enjoy a free meal.

The guest speakers will be John and Amy Burgess, with praise and worship by Sim Jones and Mike Gast.

For dinner reservations, requested in advance, call 937-768-8801.

Women are welcome.

John Burgess has been in ministry for 32 years in a variety of capacities including campus ministry, children and youth ministry, missions, and as a senior pastor. A graduate of the Ashland Theological Seminary, he has been the lead pastor at the Brighton Congregational Church in Lorain County for 17 years and is also a high school teacher. His passion is to encourage and strengthen believers through teaching and to lead them into deeper encounters with the Holy Spirit.

Amy Burgess has known the Lord since childhood. She ran her own daycare and preschool for 22 years. She has served in youth ministry, taught Sunday school, and was director of the church nursery. She experienced a miraculous healing, restoring her ability to have children, and had four beautiful daughters. She is a wise counselor, intercessor, healer and mother in the house of the Lord.

The Burgesses were brought together by divine leading and were married last year. They share six children and a granddaughter. Their desire is to bring renewal and revival to the body of Christ.

Submitted by Mike Gast, Hillsboro FGBMFI.