Ravenscraft celebrates 90 years

On Saturday, June 15, the Greenfield Historical Society was the site of a celebration in honor of Bob Ravenscraft’s 90th birthday.

The party was hosted by his children, Phillip Ravenscraft and Sonya Hutchinson, and their families. Judy and Harold Schmidt of the Greenfield Historical Society were also invaluable in planning and hosting the party.

Among those in attendance were Roberta (Humphreys) Riley, Elizabeth (Irvine) McGuffin, Wanda (Hall) Robinson, and Doris (Foraker) Fridenmaker, all of whom graduated from McClain High School with Bob in 1947. Approximately 50 of Bob’s friends and relatives attended. Guests came from as far away as Melbourne, Fla.

Three generations of Bob’s family members, including children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren attended, including Phillip’s wife, Cynthia, and their children, Charlie Ravenscraft, Eric Ravenscraft, and Tracey Thomas; as well as Charlie’s wife Cristy and their son, Bobby; and Tracey’s husband, Christian. Also, Sonya’s husband David, along with their children, Brandon Hutchinson and Crysta Bloomingdale were in attendance. Brandon was accompanied by his wife Jessica and their children, Noah and Eliana.

Bob was born on June 2, 1929, served in the U.S. Army, and retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1989 after 27 years of service. His wife, Lotte, passed away in 2003 after 50 year’s marriage.

The party caught Bob completely by surprise and he said he could not believe that so many people came to honor him on this occasion.

Submitted by Phil and Cynthia Ravenscraft.

Greenfield resident Bob Ravenscraft is pictured at his 90th birthday party. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Bob-Ravenscraft.jpg Greenfield resident Bob Ravenscraft is pictured at his 90th birthday party. Submitted photo