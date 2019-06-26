Film festival submission deadline June 30

The deadline to submit a photo or film to the Germinate International Film Fest (GIFF) is rapidly approaching on June 30. Photographs and films related to agriculture, the environment, food, natural resources, workforce development, and rural communities will be accepted for the competition.

Entries can be submitted through www.filmfreeway.com/GerminateInternationalFilmFest.

This is the inaugural year for the GIFF, and it is the only film festival in the United States focused on agriculture production, the environment, and rural communities. Local submissions will receive a priority to participate in the competition. Photographs can include any subject matter as long as it relates to the festival theme. Entries from photographers and filmmakers of all skill levels and ages will be accepted.

Photographs and video of crop production, livestock, waterfalls, 4-H projects, architectural buildings, and community organizations are appropriate for competition. If you have additional questions, contact Brooke Beam at 937-393-1918 or via email at beam.49@osu.edu.

Tickets will be available for the Germinate International Film Fest in early July. The Ohio State University Extension Office of Highland County is looking forward to hosting you in Hillsboro for a fun-filled weekend related to agriculture, rural communities, local foods, photography, and film on Aug. 16 and 17.

Upcoming Events:

* Leadership Highland applications will be accepted through July 15. Applications can be obtained through the Ohio State University Extension, Highland County website or by visiting the office. For more information about the Leadership Highland program, contact Brooke Beam at 937-393-1918.

* A Hops Workshop will be held on July 18. Cost to attend is $30 per person. The workshop will include lunch and a tour of Old Dutch Hops. Preregister at 937-393-1918 or visit the Highland County Extension office. The workshop will be held at the Ponderosa Center at 545 S. High St., Hillsboro.

Brooke Beam is an Ohio State University Extension, Highland County, agriculture and natural resources/community development Extension educator.