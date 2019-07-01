Chamber, Elks hold Flag Day event

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce recently joined the Hillsboro Elk’s Lodge and The Frog and Club restaurant for a joint Flag Day ceremony and ribbon-cutting.

Due to the windy conditions the flag was left raised, but the lodge’s Exalted Ruler, Matt Williams, gave a brief speech about the purpose of Flag Day, the history of the American flag, and what is symbolizes. Carolyn Martin lead attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance and Williams sang the national anthem.

The lodge is open daily for golf, but is much more than just a golf course. The Elks is also a community service organization which focuses its efforts on giving back to local youth, veterans and individuals with special needs. For more information on the Elks, visit its Facebook page or http://www.hillsboroelks.com.

Following the Flag Day ceremony, a ribbon-cutting was held at The Frog and Club restaurant to celebrate joining the Chamber, which happened to be the same time as its one-year anniversary of opening. Avery Elliott did the honors of cutting the ribbon and Tim Richardson gave a tour of the restaurant. Richardson pointed out that much of the decor features elements of the history of Hillsboro, including prohibition.

You can see dinner and hand-crafted drink specials on their Facebook page. Visit Tim, Avery, and Brad Calhoun Thursday through Saturday from 4-9 p.m. at 451 Danville Pike in Hillsboro.

Submitted by Erin Sheeley, community relations coordinator, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

Members of the Hillsboro Elks, Frog & Club restaurant and Highland County Chamber of Commerce are pictured. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Frog-and-Club.jpg Members of the Hillsboro Elks, Frog & Club restaurant and Highland County Chamber of Commerce are pictured. Submitted photo