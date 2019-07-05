Mary Margaret West turns 103

Residents of Bell Gardens Place in Hillsboro celebated the 103rd birthday of Mary Margaret West with her family. She was born June 15, 1916. West’s great-grandson, Benjamin West, played “Happy Birthday” on the piano while the residents sang to her and she blow out the candle on her birthday cake. Benjamin West continued to play while everyone enjoyed their cake.

Residents of Bell Gardens Place in Hillsboro celebated the 103rd birthday of Mary Margaret West with her family. She was born June 15, 1916. West’s great-grandson, Benjamin West, played “Happy Birthday” on the piano while the residents sang to her and she blow out the candle on her birthday cake. Benjamin West continued to play while everyone enjoyed their cake. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Mary-Margaret-West-103.jpg Residents of Bell Gardens Place in Hillsboro celebated the 103rd birthday of Mary Margaret West with her family. She was born June 15, 1916. West’s great-grandson, Benjamin West, played “Happy Birthday” on the piano while the residents sang to her and she blow out the candle on her birthday cake. Benjamin West continued to play while everyone enjoyed their cake. Submitted photo