Puckett places 2nd at junior national show

A member of the Hillsboro FFA recently attended the AJMAA (American Junior Maine Anjou Association) Jr. National in Des Moines, Iowa. Gavin Puckett spent a full week spending time with family and friends, meeting new people, and participating in fun activities as well as shows and contests. Puckett participated in a fitting contest, showmanship, and the quiz bowl. In each event, a member can earn points for their state. Puckett got second place in the senior quiz bowl and fifth in his class with his heifer. He got to watch a showmanship and fitting demonstration to help strengthen his fitting and showing skills. At the end of the week there was a banquet to congratulate and recognize all the hard work the kids put in. Gavin summed up the week by saying, “It was a great time and I learned a lot. I can’t wait until next year.”

