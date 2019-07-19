Adena awards health care scholarships

The Adena Health Foundation has awarded scholarships to 77 area students pursuing degrees in the health care field. In total, $111,300 in scholarship funds have been awarded for the 2019-20 academic year.

The scholarship fund is made possible in large part by annual donations from the Adena Women’s Board and Volunteer Advisory Council. Since the Foundation’s Health Care Scholarship program was established in 2002, $926,300 in scholarship funds have been awarded to local students.

Students from the following counties were awarded scholarships: Athens (2), Fairfield (1), Fayette (4), Highland (7), Jackson (9), Pickaway (5), Pike (11), Ross (36) and Scioto (2). Among those recipients, 44 were new scholars and 21 Adena caregivers received scholarship funds to further their health care careers.

Students working toward health care degrees may apply for Adena Health Care Scholarship funds in the spring of each year. Information and application forms are available to download at www.adena.org/foundation. For more about Adena Health System, visit us at adena.org, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.

Students that received a total of $111,300 in 2019-20 Adena Health Foundation Scholarships are shown in this picture. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Adena-Scholars-pic.jpg Students that received a total of $111,300 in 2019-20 Adena Health Foundation Scholarships are shown in this picture. Submitted photo