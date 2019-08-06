Rocky Fork business sponsors three Chamber memberships

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce took part in multiple ribbon-cutting ceremonies Thursday at three Rocky Fork Lake area businesses, courtesy of the generosity of John Ingersoll, owner of Buckeye Boat Repair & Mobile Service, located between Hillsboro and Marshall. Destiny Bryson, director of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, said Ingersoll had been a longtime member of the organization and wanted to help the lake region grow. So he sponsored the Chamber memberships of Beechwood Carryout, Bayview Bait & Tackle and Rusty Cabin Restaurant. Shown, from left, at the moment the ribbon was cut at Buckeye Boat Repair are Chamber of Commerce Chair-Elect Seth Phillips of Risk Source, Wayne Bowman of Wilmington Savings Bank, Dwight Tipton, Beth Ingersoll, John Ingersoll, Sarah Roe of Fairway Mortgage Corp., Amanda Hall of People’s Bank and Destiny Bryson, Chamber of Commerce director.

