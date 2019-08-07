Greenfield Eagles donate to Shriners

Greenfield Eagles Logde 1325 recently donated $5,000 to the Shriners Hospital for Children. This represents some of the Greenfield Eagles’ charity work, and the Washington Shrine Club and the Shriners Hospital for children are grateful for thei gift. Pictured, from left, are Jeff Detty, Dan Maxie, Kenny Arnold, Steve Simpson, Warren Craig, Doug Templin, Dave Cokonougher, Donnie Kier, Terry Karnes and Jim Wilson.

