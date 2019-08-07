Hillsboro C of C hosting Summer in the Son

The Hillsboro Church of Christ will host Summer in the Son, a weekend of family fun, food and fellowship, Aug. 23-25 at Restoration Acres, 5845 SR 124, Hillsboro.

The weekend event is for all ages. You can stay the entire weekend with your tent/camper or you may come at any time during the weekend to participate in the fun or just sit back, relax and watch.

The event begins on Friday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. with a homemade ice cream contest, bingo, and for those more adventurous souls a game of knocker ball. Friday evening will end with a time of vespers followed by a family movie.

Saturday begins with a 5K walk/run, archery,horse rides, an “art for the heart” event, along with bouncy houses for the kids. The public is welcome to join the event Saturday evening for a “trash can” supper followed by a relaxing evening campfire and vespers.

Sunday will cap off the weekend starting at 8:30 a.m. with an open coffee and pastry bar and a time of worship in the outdoors at 10:30 a.m. Stay afterward for a meal, which will be followed by a good old-fashioned family scavenger hunt.

“We would love to have you join us for the entire weekend, and especially for our time or worship,” the church said in a news release.

Visit the Hillsboro Church of Christ Facebook page or call the church office at 937-393-1752 to learn more about this free event.

Please note that Restoration Acres is an alcohol free and smoke free campus.

Submitted by Steve Allen, Hillsboro Church of Christ.