NCB helps with weekend lunches for students

NCB recently donated $2,500 to the Freestore Foodbank to benefit the Hillsboro Elementary School Power Pack Program. Each Friday during the school year, the Freestore Foodbank sends packs of food, known as Power Packs, home with students to ensure they have something to eat on weekends. Each Power Pack contains more than a dozen food items, which are shelf-stable and kid-friendly. Pictured,from left, are NCB’s Heather Cummings; Hillsboro Elementary principals James Rhoades, Pamela Hollon and Jacob Zink; and Matthew Gellin from the Freestore Foodbank. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_NCB.jpg NCB recently donated $2,500 to the Freestore Foodbank to benefit the Hillsboro Elementary School Power Pack Program. Each Friday during the school year, the Freestore Foodbank sends packs of food, known as Power Packs, home with students to ensure they have something to eat on weekends. Each Power Pack contains more than a dozen food items, which are shelf-stable and kid-friendly. Pictured,from left, are NCB’s Heather Cummings; Hillsboro Elementary principals James Rhoades, Pamela Hollon and Jacob Zink; and Matthew Gellin from the Freestore Foodbank. Submitted photo