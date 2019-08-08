Chatfield College to host fall festival

For the first time, Chatfield College will host a fall festival featuring a quilt, craftand car show on Saturday, Oct.19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its St. Martin campus, located in Brown County.

For many years each spring q community favorite quilt, craft and car show attracted crowds from all over because of its beautiful quilt display, antique car and bike show, and booths filled with a variety of vendors and their handmade crafts. Several years of cold temperatures, heavy rain and inclement weather resulted in lower attendance and customer concern. An analysis resulted in a change in planning, and the decision to combine the quilt, craft and car show with another traditional event, the student-run fall festival, typically held in October during the peak foliage season.

This new, combined event will still feature the quilt display, car show and craft fair, but will also include a costume contest, trunk or treat, pumpkin painting, hayrides, carriage rides by Karen’s Carriage, a haunted trail, music, games, food and more. General admission is $3, children and seniors are $2, and a carload is $10 courtesy of the presenting sponsor — People’s Bank.

“We are so excited for this event and the opportunity to invite the community to enjoy our beautiful campus, whether it’s the first time or one of many. Although the two events have been successful on their own, this combined festival truly has something for everyone. You could spend all day here and have many fun things to do,” said Brianna Houchens, director of marketing at the college.

The quilt display is free to enter and will award prizes for Viewer’s Choice. The show also features a contest division, and this year’s theme is log cabin. Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 or six for $5 for a chance to win a hand-quilted quilt. The car show is $10 to enter, and awards will be given in several categories as well as door prizes. In order to participate in the craft show, you must have a handmade craft and purchase a $40 booth. All participants are given free admission to the event.

If you are interested in participating in the quilt display, craft show, or car show, visit www.chatfield.edu/fallfestival for more details or to register online. If you would like a paper application, contact Brianna Houchens at Brianna.houchens@chatfield.edu or 513-875-3344 ext. 140.

This year’s event is sponsored by People’s Bank, as well as B105, First State Bank, Croswell VIP Motorcoach Services, Colonial Post and Fence, Collett Propane, and Fayetteville Hardware & Supply.

Submitted by Brianna Houchens, Chatfield director of marketing and digital operations.

This photo shows some of the new attractions that will be at the new Chatfield College festival this fall. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Chatfield-pic.jpg This photo shows some of the new attractions that will be at the new Chatfield College festival this fall. Submitted photo