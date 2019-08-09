Hillsboro FFA hosts cornhole tournament

During the Festival of the Bells, the Hillsboro FFA put on an annual cornhole tournament. They had a good turnout of 23 teams. The first, second, and third place teams, respectively, were John Adams and Chuck Miller, Brandon and Darin Hill, and Michael Curry and James Cumberland. Winnings of $100 to the first place team, $80 to the second place team and $50 to the third place team were rewarded. The cash purse was split with the other half going to the Hillsboro FFA to help do more things for the chapter and community. Brian Cummings, one of the advisors for the Hillsboro FFA chapter said, “We had a great turnout this year. We hope to be able to keep the ball rolling for next year.”

