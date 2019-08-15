Hillsboro FFA members SAE projects

Every year FFA members are evaluated in the summer based on an SAE project. SAE stands for Supervised Agricultural Experience. Each student must have a project which can be related back to agriculture. These projects are then evaluated by an advisor.

Students can also get additional credit for doing these projects which goes on future transcripts.

SAE projects can be based in multiple subjects and allow students to broaden their horizons. From gardens, farm-related work, community service, and animals or fair projects, students put in hours of hard work to make these activities as successful as possible.

SAEs are then used to help students work toward future degrees such as state and national.

Members take great pride in these projects and work hard to showcase their projects and abilities.

Hillsboro FFA Chapter member Loraleigh Mayhan said, “I enjoy doing my SAE and have lots of pride in my project.”

Also as a chapter, the Hillsboro FFA holds great pride in its members and their hard work.

Submitted by by Alora Brown, Hillsboro FFA.

Hillsboro FFA member Loraleigh Mayhan is pictured with her SAE project animals. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_FFA-pic.jpg Hillsboro FFA member Loraleigh Mayhan is pictured with her SAE project animals. Submitted photo