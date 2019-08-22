Hillsboro High School class of 1965 observes 64 years

The Hillsboro High School class of 1955 held its 64-year reunion on July 27 at the Pondo Banquet Center in Hillsboro. Nineteen classmates were in attendance. They came from Indiana, Alabama, California and Ohio. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Mike Willson, Margaret Moran Hudson, Elizabeth Finley Newman, Lenore King Burton, Leonna Yelverton Roberts, Charlotte Sinkins Henderson and Julia Copeland Kamishita; (second row, l-r) Jim Grove, Paul Rhoads, Freddie Snyder, Bob Newby, John Beatty and Larry Burns; (third row, l-r) John McLaughlin, Walter Bell, John Tannehill, Cliff Vance and Carol E. Jones.

The Hillsboro High School class of 1955 held its 64-year reunion on July 27 at the Pondo Banquet Center in Hillsboro. Nineteen classmates were in attendance. They came from Indiana, Alabama, California and Ohio. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Mike Willson, Margaret Moran Hudson, Elizabeth Finley Newman, Lenore King Burton, Leonna Yelverton Roberts, Charlotte Sinkins Henderson and Julia Copeland Kamishita; (second row, l-r) Jim Grove, Paul Rhoads, Freddie Snyder, Bob Newby, John Beatty and Larry Burns; (third row, l-r) John McLaughlin, Walter Bell, John Tannehill, Cliff Vance and Carol E. Jones.