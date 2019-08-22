GriefShare program starts Aug. 26

The next session of the Highland County GriefShare Program will begin Monday, Aug. 26 and will continue through Nov. 18.

Each session will begin at 6 p.m. The group will meet each Monday at the Buckskin Community Church in South Salem. Enter the doors on the side of the church that enters the fellowship hall.

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. You don’t have to go through the grieving process alone.

GriefShare seminars and support groups are led by people who understand what you are going through and want to help. You’ll gain access to valuable GriefShare resources to help you recover from your loss and look forward to rebuilding your life.

The sessions will be led by John and Brenda Losey.

If you have questions or would like more information, contact the Loseys at 937-403-8297 or 937-403-8098.

Submitted by Brenda Losey.