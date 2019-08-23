McClain FFA recognized by National Chapter Award Program

The McClain FFA Chapter in Greenfield has been recognized in the 2019 National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization.

The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.

Chapters that received star ratings during judging in late July will be recognized at the 2019 National FFA Convention &

Expo, to beheld Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 in Indianapolis.

All star-rated FFA chapters receive honors made possible by corporate sponsor John Deere.

“Feeding some 9 billion people by mid-century brings with it unprecedented challenges for today’s farmers,” said Amy Allen, manager, national corporate contributions for John Deere. “The skills and experiences learned though the National Chapter Award Program will help meet the critical needs.”

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 669,989 student members who belong to one of 8,630 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 459,514 alumni members in 2,236 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.

Submitted by Taylor Harper, McClain FFA.

Members of the McClain FFA Chapter officer team are shown in the photograph. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_McClain-FFA.jpg Members of the McClain FFA Chapter officer team are shown in the photograph.