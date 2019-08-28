Inaugural Germinate International Film Fest held

The inaugural Germinate International Film Fest was held in Hillsboro on Aug. 16-17. The two-day film festival highlighted content relevant to agriculture, natural resources, and rural communities from around the globe. Hosted by Ohio State University Extension, Highland County, the event was attended by individuals from multiple states.

In addition to screening more than 60 films, the festival offered workshops on drone flight, a tree walk, beef production and taste testing, astronomy, a milk bar baking demonstration, and a tour of Bell’s Opera House. Two dinners were held for attendees, with the dinner on Saturday evening featuring locally-sourced foods. The awards ceremony was held on Saturday evening as well, which concluded with an outdoor screening of “The Pollinators.”

The winners of the 2019 Germinate International Film Fest were:

Best Feature Length Documentary Film — “The Pollinators.”

Best Short Documentary Film Under 15 Minutes — “Who’s Your Farmer?”

Best Short Documentary Film Between 15 to 30 minutes — “Along The Edge: A Montana Family Harvest Story.”

Best Short Documentary Film Over 30 Minutes — “Losing Ground.”

Best Virtual Reality Film —“Virtual Reality Exploration of Earth’s Cryosphere.”

Best Short of Any Kind — ” To The Land.”

Best Scholastic Film —“On-Farm Research: Starter Phosphorous.”

Best Photography: Agriculture — Shane White.

Best Photography: Natural Resources — Theresa Raisch.

Best Photography: Rural Community —Gwynn Stewart.

Best International Short Documentary Film — “The Man of the Trees.”

Best International Short Documentary Film — Dizhsa Nabani.

Best Feature Length International Documentary Film — “SOYALISM.”

Best Film Featuring A Workforce Development Topic — “SkyGrazers: A Story of the Flying Farmers.”

Best Student Film —“One Egg.”

Best International Student Film —“From the Ground Up.”

Best Historical Film — “Rendville: Across the Color Line.”

Best Youth Film —“My Steer, B.J.”

Best Film By High School Students — “History of Bell’s Opera House and the Parker House.”

Audience’ Choice —“Cornutopia.”

Three local entries won their categories. Theresa Raisch won the Natural Resources photography contest. Ashton Bain won the Best Youth Film. Greenfield McClain High School’s Drew Hamilton, Nick Everhart, Waylon Grow and Zach Tillis won the Best Film by High School Students.

The Germinate International Film Fest was made possible with sponsorships and community partnerships with: The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences; Southern State Community College; White Clover Farm; Karnes Orchard; Visitors Bureau of Highland County; State Farm, Amatha Farrens; City of Hillsboro; Merchants National Bank; Highland County Chamber of Commerce; Highland County Commissioners; Tissot’s Home Center; Ag-Pro Companies; and Germinate International Film Fest volunteers.

For more information about the Germinate International Film Fest or other Extension programming, contact the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D. is an agriculture and natural resources/community development dducator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.