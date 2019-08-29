Highland County 4-H Summer Judging

Pictured are (front row, l-r) Ann Boyd, Bright Beginnings Clothing Award, Barnyard Bunch; Eden Edenfield, Katherine E. Daye Award for Excellence in Clothing & Textiles, Highland’s Best; Elizabeth Ogden, 1st place Junior Outstanding Clothing & Textiles Exhibitor, Canine Commanders; Aubrey Baldwin, 2nd place Junior Outstanding Clothing & Textiles Exhibitor; (back row, l-r) Sydney Hamilton, 1st place Intermediate Outstanding Clothing & Textiles Exhibitor, Highland County Poultry, Pigs, & Lambs; Kathryn Ogden, 2nd place Intermediate Outstanding Clothing & Textiles Exhibitor, Canine Commanders; Anne Marie Ogden, 1st place Senior Outstanding Clothing & Textiles Exhibitor, Canine Commanders; Kyah Chaney, 2nd place Senior Outstanding Clothing & Textiles Exhibitors, Fantastics.

Pictured, from left, are Alana Miller, Ohio 4-H Fashion Revue Award, Premier Showmen; Sydney Hamilton, Master Clothing Educators of Ohio Award – Junior, Poultry, Pigs & Lambs; Megan Knope, Master Clothing Educators of Ohio Award -Senior Category, Lynchburg Guys & Gals; Leah Robinson, Rising Star Award, Marshall Junior Farmers.

Pictured are (front row, l-r) Aubrey Baldwin, 1st place and State Fair Rep., Let’s Start Cooking, Highland Harvesters; Eloise Roehm, 2nd place, Let’s Start Cooking, Highland Harvesters; Leah Robinson, 3rd place, Let’s Start Cooking, Marshall Jr. Farmers; Michelle Murphy, 4th place, Let’s Start Cooking, Fur Feathers and Friends; (back row, l-r) Addison Hauke, 1st place and State Fair Rep, Everday Food & Fitness, All Abut Beef; Ashlyn Bellamy, 1st place and State Fair Rep., Highland Harvesters; McKenzie Griffith, 1st Place and State Fair Rep., Snack Attack, Berrysville Whippersnappers.

Pictured are (front row, l-r) Addyston Knauff, 1st place and State Fair Rep., Grill Master Jr., Fur, Feathers & Friends; Kyah Chaney, State Fair Rep., Grill Master Senior, Fantastics; Emma Yochum, 1st place and State Fair Rep., Star Spangled Food, All About Beef; Brooklyn Baldwin, 1st place and State Fair Rep., Dashboard Dining: A 4-H Guide to Healthful Fast Food Choices, Highland Harvesters; (back row, l-r) Trinity Edenfield, 1st place, Junior Nutrition Test, Highland’s Best; Marley Gobin, 2nd place, Junior Nutrition Test, Concord Jr. Farmers; Brooklyn Baldwin, 3rd place, Junior Nutrition Test, Highland Harvesters; Lana Grover, 1st place, Senior Nutrition Test, Marshall Jr. Farmers; Rachelle Priest, 2nd place, Senior Nutrition Test, Marshall Jr. Farmers; Brianna Purvis, 3rd place, Senior Nutrition Test, Concord Jr. Farmers.

Pictured are (front row, l-r) Sydney Shelton, 1st place, Junior Nutrition Skillathon, All About Beef; Jayah Chaney, 2nd place, Junior Nutrition Skillathon, Fantastics; Elizabeth Ogden, 3rd place, Junior Nutrition Skillathon, Canine Commanders; Trinity Edenfield, 1st place, Intermediate Nutrition Skillathon, Highland’s Best; Sydney Hamilton, 2nd place Intermediate Nutrition Skillathon, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs; (back row, l-r) Emma Yochum, 3rd place (tie), Intermediate Nutrition Skillathon, All About Beef; Brooklyn Baldwin, 3rd place (tie), Intermediate Nutrition Skillathon, Highland Harvesters; Lana Grover, 1st place, Senior Nutrition Skillathon, Marshall Jr. Farmers; Sara Newsome, 2nd place, Senior Nutrition Skillathon, Fab Five; Brianna Purvis, 3rd Place, Senior Nutrition Skillathon, Concord Jr. Farmers.