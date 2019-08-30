Highland County 4-H Summer Judging

Pictured are (front row, l-r) Connor Yochum, Bright Beginnings Nutrition Award, All About Beef; Aubrey Baldwin, 1st place Junior Outstanding Nutrition Exhibitors, Highland Harvesters; Leah Robinson, 2nd place, Junior Outstanding Nutrition Exhibitors, Marshall Jr. Farmers; Marley Gobin, 1st place, Intermediate Outstanding Nutrition Exhibitors, Concord Jr. Farmers; (back row, l-r) Sydney Hamilton, 2nd place, Intermediate Outstanding Nutrition Exhibitors, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs; Lana Grover, 1st place Senior Outstanding Nutrition Exhibitors, Marshall Jr. Farmers; Sara Newsome, 2nd place, Senior Outstanding Nutrition Exhibitors, Fab Five.

Pictured are (front row, l-r) Olivia Bellamy, 1st place, Cake Decorating Junior, State Fair Rep., Intermediate Skill, Highland Harvesters; Marley Goblin, 2nd place, Cake Decorating Junior; Concord Jr. Farmers; Aubrey Roberts, State Fair representative, Cake Decorating Junior, Beginner Skill, Buford Dairy & livestock; Aubrey McKenzie, 1st place, Cake Decorating Senior, State Fair Rep. Cake Decorating Senior, Intermediate Skill, Fab Five; Hannah Hopkins, State Fair Rep., Cake Decorating Senior, Beginner Skill; (back row, l-r) Avery Murphy, 1st place and State Fair Rep., Get Started in Art Junior, Country Critters; Kathryn Ogden, 2nd place, Get Stared in Art Junior, Canine Commanders; Jayah Chaney, 3rd place, Get Started in Art Junior, Fantastics; Hannah West, Honorable Mention, Get Started in Art Junior, Marshall Jr. Farmers.

Pictured are (front row, l-r) Sydney Shelton, 1st place, Focus on Photography: Level 1 and State Fair Rep., All About Beef; Kyah Chaney, 2nd place, Focus on Photography: Level 1, Fantastics; Adilynn Carraher, 3rd place, Focus on Photography: Level 1, Buford Dairy & Livestock; Peyton Gobin, 4th place, Focus on Photography: Level 1, Concord Jr. Farmers; Madison Frazer, Honorable Mention, Focus on Photography: Level 1, Fur, Feathers & Friends; (back row, l-r) Kendall Spriggs, Honorable Mention, Focus on Photography: Level 1, Concord Jr. Farmers; Kira Stratton, Honorable Mention, Focus on Photography: Level 1, Buford Dairy and Livestock; Meghan Thompson, Honorable Mention, Focus on Photography: Level 1, Fur, Feathers & Friends; Joselyn Rockey, 1st Place and State Fair Rep., Controlling the Image: Level 2, All About Beef; Brianna Purvis, 1st Place and State Fair Rep, Mastering Photography: Level 3, Concord Jr. Farmers; Campbell And Friend, 1st Place and State Fair Rep., Photography Master.

Pictured are (front row, l-r) Mya Hamilton, 1st place and State Fair Rep, Growing Your Own Vegetables, Premier Showmen; Hayden Breakfield, 2nd place, Growing Your Own Vegetables, Simply Pygmies Plus; (back row, l-r) Lyla Chamblin, 1st place and State Fair Rep., How Does Your Garden Grow?, Canine Commanders; Anne Marie Ogden, 1st Place and State Fair Rep, Canning and Freezing, Canine Commanders; Adee Soards (absent) Bright Beginnings Award; Highland Harvesters.

Pictured are (front row, l-r) Garren Ryan, State Fair Rep., Archery – Junior, Shotgun – Junior, Highland County Shooting Sports; Owen Ryan, State Fair Rep., Shotgun – Senior, Highland County Shooting Sports; Clay Brown (absent) Muzzleloader – Senior, Highland County Shooting Sports; Larah Henson, State Fair Rep., Geology: Can You Dig It?, Greene Country Farm Hands; Sam Hamilton, State Fair Rep., Outdoor Adventurer: Beginning Fishing, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs; Hanna West State Fair Rep., Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry, Marshall Jr. Farmers; Kash Marler, State Fair Rep., Robotics 1 with Lego, Fantastics; (back row, l-r) Sara Newsome, State Fair Rep., Young Engineers in Solar Energy & Demonstration – Senior, Fab Five; Dawson Osborn (absent) State Fair Rep., Club Leadership 2 & Demonstration – Senior, Premier Showmen; Shannon Combs, State Fair Rep., Demonstration – Junior, Premier Showmen; Wyatt Osborn, State Fair Rep., Demonstration – Intermediate, Premier Showmen; Alexis West, State Fair Rep., Demonstration – Intermediate, Marshall Jr. Farmers.