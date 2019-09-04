McBees celebrating 50 years

Dan and Kay (Ralph) McBee of Bainbridge are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married Sept. 6, 1969 at the First Baptist Church in Greenfield. They have three children, Ty (Jennifer) McBee of Chillicothe, Brandon (Danielle) McBee of Nashville, Tenn. and Ashley (Jeremy) Smith of Chillicothe; and 12 grandchildren, Alivia, Gabriel, Asher and Grace McBee, Payton, Hayden and Ryder McBee, Kenlea and Hannah Buttrey, and Parker, Ella and Ansley Smith. Along with traveling, Dan and Kay enjoy spending time with family and friends. Later this month, to celebrate their 50 years together, they will host an afternoon reception at their home.

Dan and Kay (Ralph) McBee of Bainbridge are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married Sept. 6, 1969 at the First Baptist Church in Greenfield. They have three children, Ty (Jennifer) McBee of Chillicothe, Brandon (Danielle) McBee of Nashville, Tenn. and Ashley (Jeremy) Smith of Chillicothe; and 12 grandchildren, Alivia, Gabriel, Asher and Grace McBee, Payton, Hayden and Ryder McBee, Kenlea and Hannah Buttrey, and Parker, Ella and Ansley Smith. Along with traveling, Dan and Kay enjoy spending time with family and friends. Later this month, to celebrate their 50 years together, they will host an afternoon reception at their home. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_McBee-Anniversary.jpg Dan and Kay (Ralph) McBee of Bainbridge are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married Sept. 6, 1969 at the First Baptist Church in Greenfield. They have three children, Ty (Jennifer) McBee of Chillicothe, Brandon (Danielle) McBee of Nashville, Tenn. and Ashley (Jeremy) Smith of Chillicothe; and 12 grandchildren, Alivia, Gabriel, Asher and Grace McBee, Payton, Hayden and Ryder McBee, Kenlea and Hannah Buttrey, and Parker, Ella and Ansley Smith. Along with traveling, Dan and Kay enjoy spending time with family and friends. Later this month, to celebrate their 50 years together, they will host an afternoon reception at their home. Submitted photo