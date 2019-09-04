Dunlap’s Ford wins President’s Choice Award

Bob and Carol Dunlap of Leesburg returned home recently from Auburn, Ind., where they attended the 2019 Central National Early Ford V-8 Club of America Meet. Auburn is the home of the Early Ford V-8 Club Museum. At the meet, out of 161 early Ford V-8 cars that were judged, Bob Dunlap received the President’s Choice Award from Michael Driskell (pictured with Dunlap), the organization’s national president. Dunlap’s car is a 1933 Ford five-window coupe purchased new in Hillsboro by his great-grandfather, Herschel Taylor of Leesburg. The car was given to Bob Dunlap on July 20, 1966 by his grandfather, Jesse Taylor of Washington C.H., and has been in his possession for 53 years. Bob’s father, Robert “Todd” Dunlap, drove the car to the 1933 World’s Far in Chicago. The car has its original top cloth, interior and tools.

