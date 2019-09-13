‘Bri Squared’ leadership award

During the Jr. Fair Awards Ceremony at the Highland County Fair, Brianna Purvis and Brianna Burleson were awarded the Outstanding Junior Leadership Award. Bri Squared, as they call themselves, have been very active in Highland County Junior Leadership, their respective 4-H clubs (Concord Jr. Farmers and Marshall Stockmen), Junior Fairboard, school awareness teams, camp counselors, represented Junior Leadership on the Highland County 4-H Committee, and have assisted with numerous Junior Leadership activities throughout the past several years. Pictured, from left, Purvis, Kathy Bruynis and Burleson.

