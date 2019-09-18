Former addict will share her story

Lee A. Doll, the author of “In Minutes,” and a South Lebanon, Ohio based Christian author and speaker, will share her story at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Hillsboro Full Gospel House of Prayer, 230 N. East St.

“In Minutes” is a testimonial memoir describing in vivid detail Doll’s life as an atheist with a $1,000 per day heroin addiction. Then in 2005, at the lowest point of her “shallow and sinful life,” she found the hand of Jesus and was miraculously saved.

She continues to be transformed by God’s grace and mercy and has dedicated her life to sharing her story nationwide, according to Brother Darrell Dowd, pastor of the Full Gospel House of Prayer.

Dowd said the Hillsboro Full Gospel House of Prayer is a Christ-centered church where all are welcome. Services are held two evenings weekly — Friday and Sunday at 6 p.m. There are no morning services.

For additional info contact Dowd at 937-509-5178.

Submitted by Darrell Dowd.