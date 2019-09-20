Lowell leads FFA horse handlers

The Hillsboro FFA had four of its members show horses at the 2019 Highland County Fair. These four members worked tirelessly over the summer grooming and preparing their horses to make sure that they would be able to perform well at the fair.

During fair week, they also continuously worked with their horses keeping them in shape to show.

Ryan Mau, with his horse Darla, placed first in showmanship as well as horsemanship and halter. Along with that, Mau placed second in versatility. The two competed in other competitions as well. Mau also showed his horse named Joe.

Reagen Tholem took two horses and placed first four times as well as placing five more times.

Sarah Larrick got first place with one horse and placed with her other horse.

Elena Lowell showed three horses, taking home 12 first place finishes and one secondplace finish. She placed two more times as well. Her horse Luke was Reserve Grand Champion in showmanship and horsemanship.

Overall, the Hillsboro FFA had a great week at the 2019 Highland County Fair.

Submitted by Kelcie Thornburgh, Hillsboro FFA Chapter.

Elena Lowell, a sophomore member of the Hillsboro FFA, is shown with one of her two horses she showed at the 2019 Highland County Fair. Submitted photo