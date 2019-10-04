Highland County Farm Bureau was one of eight Farm Bureaus in Ohio that won 24 County Activities of Excellence awards presented by the American Farm Bureau.

The awards celebrate unique, local, volunteer-driven programming and serve as models of innovation for local program development. The winning counties receive a grant to fund participation in the Farm Bureau CAE Showcase at the 2020 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention and IDEAg Trade Show in Austin, Texas in January.

AFBF received more than 100 entries across all membership categories.

“For Ohio to lead the way again with CAE winners speaks to the hard work and commitment of our county Farm Bureaus,” said Paul Lyons, vice president of membership for Ohio Farm Bureau. “These award-winning local community efforts being recognized on a national level is quite an accomplishment and we couldn’t be more proud of our county winners.”

Highland County was awarded for its Ladies Night Out event.

The overall goal of this event is for Farm Bureau to host a fun evening of networking, shopping and supporting local businesses while catering to female members with an educational component. Utilizing a large barn on the fairgrounds, a wide variety of vendor booths were set up at one location for a more enjoyable shopping experience for attendees. Raffle tickets were sold for approximately 25 different items to raise funds for a local charitable organization.

Submitted by Ty Higgins, director of media relations, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.