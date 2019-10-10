Great Oaks Career Exploration Workshop

Great Oaks Career Campuses are sponsoring a free Career Exploration Workshop for middle schoolers and parents. At this workshop, parents will learn tips and gain resources to help teens explore their interests and set career goals. Meanwhile, students will take career interest surveys and learn to interpret the results in order to set goals for high school, college and beyond.

The free session will be held at each of the four Great Oaks Career Campuses:

* Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Diamond Oaks Career Campus, 6375 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati.

* Thursday, Oct. 24 from 6-7 p.m. at Scarlet Oaks Career Campus, 3254 E. Kemper Rd., Cincinnati.

* Thursday, Nov. 14 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Laurel Oaks Career Campus, 300 Oak Drive, Wilmington.

* Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 6-7 p.m. at Live Oaks Career Campus, 5956 Buckwheat Rd., Milford.

“Being successful in college and in life isn’t an accident,” said Great Oaks Career Exploration Specialist Sarah Taylor. “It takes thought, research and planning — and planning now will put you on the path to success.”

For more information, contact Sarah Taylor at taylors@greatoaks.com or 513-612-5764.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich director of community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.