The Hillsboro High School class of 1969 recently celebrated its 60-year reunion at the Ponderosa Banquet Center. Twenty-five class members, along with their family and friends, enjoyed an evening of reminiscing. On the following morning several members met at Classics Diner for breakfast. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Kay Brown Payton, Jean Walker Coss, Joyce Moon Beatty, Ann Joseph Rehn, Mary Fenner Linn, Jim Ferrell, Barb Shafer Tira, Patty Moore Lindsey, Bob Garman and Judith Creek Helton; (middle row, l-r) Dick Staten, Dick Swisshelm, John Hull, Tom Snider, Margaret Sibrel Helfrich, Chuck Rapp, Harley Mains, Gary Hopkins, Marlene Scheibly Elliot and Joyce Stroop DeBord; (back row, l-r) Robert Morris, Tom Patridge, Davis McEwen, Meredith Chaney and Frank Hedges.
Hillsboro High School class of 1959 celebrates 60 years
The Hillsboro High School class of 1969 recently celebrated its 60-year reunion at the Ponderosa Banquet Center. Twenty-five class members, along with their family and friends, enjoyed an evening of reminiscing. On the following morning several members met at Classics Diner for breakfast. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Kay Brown Payton, Jean Walker Coss, Joyce Moon Beatty, Ann Joseph Rehn, Mary Fenner Linn, Jim Ferrell, Barb Shafer Tira, Patty Moore Lindsey, Bob Garman and Judith Creek Helton; (middle row, l-r) Dick Staten, Dick Swisshelm, John Hull, Tom Snider, Margaret Sibrel Helfrich, Chuck Rapp, Harley Mains, Gary Hopkins, Marlene Scheibly Elliot and Joyce Stroop DeBord; (back row, l-r) Robert Morris, Tom Patridge, Davis McEwen, Meredith Chaney and Frank Hedges.