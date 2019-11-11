Three earn FFA American Degrees

On Nov. 3 at the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo, three past members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter received their American Degrees.

As the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization, the American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career. To be eligible to receive the American FFA Degree, members must meet qualifications such as receiving a State FFA Degree, holding active membership for the past three years, completing secondary instruction in an agricultural education program, and operating an outstanding supervised agricultural experience program. Also, 50 hours of community service, leadership abilities and outstanding scholastic achievement are required. The members also had to productively earn and invest $10,000 within their Supervised Agricultural Experience projects.

After watching the National FFA American Degree Ceremony, Brogen Priest said, ¨I really enjoyed watching the members receive their American Degrees and I can’t wait to work hard and earn mine.”

Ellie Elmore’s Supervised Agricultural Experience consisted of cross-bred heifers which she managed and sold as bred heifers. Hillary Hamilton’s Supervised Agricultural Experience consisted of fat steers and market goats. Brittany Rhoades´ Supervised Agricultural Experience consisted of market poultry, a job at Family Farm and Home, and a job at Ventura’s Feed and Country Store.

Submitted by Kelcie Thornburgh, Hillsboro FFA.

Pictured, from left, are Brittany Rhoades, Ellie Elmore and Hillary Hamilton receiving their American Degrees. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_Hillsboro-FFA.jpg Pictured, from left, are Brittany Rhoades, Ellie Elmore and Hillary Hamilton receiving their American Degrees. Submitted photo