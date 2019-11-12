NCB donates to Soles for Students

NCB recently donated $2,500 to Soles for Students. The organization works with Highland County schools and businesses to provide students with shoes at no cost to the student. Pictured are Sue Davis (left) founder of Soles for Students, and Tammy Irvin, NCB branch manager.

NCB recently donated $2,500 to Soles for Students. The organization works with Highland County schools and businesses to provide students with shoes at no cost to the student. Pictured are Sue Davis (left) founder of Soles for Students, and Tammy Irvin, NCB branch manager. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_Show-Soles.jpg NCB recently donated $2,500 to Soles for Students. The organization works with Highland County schools and businesses to provide students with shoes at no cost to the student. Pictured are Sue Davis (left) founder of Soles for Students, and Tammy Irvin, NCB branch manager. Submitted photo