STRS rep speaks to retired teachers

The Highland County Retired Teachers’ Association (HCRTA) held its quarterly meeting Nov. 4 at the Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro. The guest speaker was Tamla Cole, assistant director for Group Member Education at STRS in Columbus. She discussed health care, the financial status of retirement funds, and STRS goals. After her speech, during the regular business meeting, more than $300 was donated to purchase “Sweats for Vets” that will be delivered to the Highland County veterans that live at the Veterans’ Home in Georgetown. Following the meeting, Cole and several HCRTA members toured the Highland House Museum. Kathy Levo served as tour guide. The HCRTA meets four times per year. A special educational program is always part of the agenda, which is followed by the business meeting. The next meeting will be on Monday, Feb. 3. All retired educators are invited. Pictured, from left, are Levo, HCRTA member; Cole, STRS representative; and HCRTA President Bob Hotte.

The Highland County Retired Teachers’ Association (HCRTA) held its quarterly meeting Nov. 4 at the Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro. The guest speaker was Tamla Cole, assistant director for Group Member Education at STRS in Columbus. She discussed health care, the financial status of retirement funds, and STRS goals. After her speech, during the regular business meeting, more than $300 was donated to purchase “Sweats for Vets” that will be delivered to the Highland County veterans that live at the Veterans’ Home in Georgetown. Following the meeting, Cole and several HCRTA members toured the Highland House Museum. Kathy Levo served as tour guide. The HCRTA meets four times per year. A special educational program is always part of the agenda, which is followed by the business meeting. The next meeting will be on Monday, Feb. 3. All retired educators are invited. Pictured, from left, are Levo, HCRTA member; Cole, STRS representative; and HCRTA President Bob Hotte. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_Retired-Teachers.jpg The Highland County Retired Teachers’ Association (HCRTA) held its quarterly meeting Nov. 4 at the Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro. The guest speaker was Tamla Cole, assistant director for Group Member Education at STRS in Columbus. She discussed health care, the financial status of retirement funds, and STRS goals. After her speech, during the regular business meeting, more than $300 was donated to purchase “Sweats for Vets” that will be delivered to the Highland County veterans that live at the Veterans’ Home in Georgetown. Following the meeting, Cole and several HCRTA members toured the Highland House Museum. Kathy Levo served as tour guide. The HCRTA meets four times per year. A special educational program is always part of the agenda, which is followed by the business meeting. The next meeting will be on Monday, Feb. 3. All retired educators are invited. Pictured, from left, are Levo, HCRTA member; Cole, STRS representative; and HCRTA President Bob Hotte. Submitted photo