Great Oaks Fire Academy earns accreditation

The Fire Academy at Great Oaks Career Campuses has earned a three-year accreditation renewal from the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Division of EMS. The announcement was made after a recent site visit from an ODPS team in which Great Oaks met all requirements with no recommendations for improvement.

The accreditation renewal certifies that Great Oaks can provide firefighter, EMT, fire and EMS instructor, and fire inspector courses leading to state certification in those fields.

“The site team complimented the operations and outcomes of our programs, with some very specific comments on our first-time and cumulative pass rate — which is among the best in the state (among training facilities),” said Great Oaks Fire Safety Services Supervisor Johnny Mason. “They were also complimentary of the vision, support and environment that we have created for our students.”

The Fire Academy at Great Oaks Career Campuses prepares adults for careers in firefighting and also provides area fire departments and industries with additional training and education. The Great Oaks Fire Academy is also one of just 63 agencies in the United States that is ProBoard Certified.

For more information about the services offered at Great Oaks, contact Mason at 513-612-5834 or masonj@greatoaks.com.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director of community relations Great Oaks Career Campuses.