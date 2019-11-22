Greenfield Branch Library happenings

The Greenfield Branch Library has a lot going on this holiday season. Our Holiday Reading Program for children and teens will continue until Saturday, Dec. 14. Children who sign up for a log will get to pick prizes from the Christmas Treasure Chest after they read 10 books. Teens will get a drawing slip after every book they read, and prizes will be drawn from those slips on Dec. 16.

In addition to the Holiday Reading Program, there is a Gingerbread Decorating Contest. Children who signup will receive a cardboard gingerbread man to decorate and return to the library, as well as a delicious gingerbread man to eat. Teens and adults are encouraged to create their own gingerbread masterpieces that can be brought to the library to be displayed. All entries must be at the library by Wednesday, Dec. 11. Over the next week, patrons who come to the library will be asked to vote for their favorites. Prizes will be awarded to different age groups.

Christy Miller will host a Christmas Spider Program on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. After hearing a story about the Eastern European tradition, children will create a beautiful Christmas spider to hang on their trees.

Elaine Cekola-Menard will host a workshop to create German Christmas Stars out of paper on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.mM. This workshop is for teens and adults. There will be limited space so please call the Greenfield Library 937-981-3772 or stop in to sign up.

If your heart is two sizes too small than you should stop out on Thursday, Dece. 12 from 6-7 p.m. for Grinch Night at the Greenfield Library. We will have cookies, crafts, activities and a viewing of a beloved Christmas classic.

Every Wednesday, the library hosts Story Time at 11 a.m. This group is for kids who are kindergarten-age and under. Ms. Cynthia will celebrate Turkey Day Eve on Nov. 27, enjoying gingerbread on Dec. 4, discussing All I Want for Christmas on Dec. 11, and determining what Twas the Week Before Christmas on Dec. 18. There will be so much fun with songs, crafts, stories and other activities. Story Time will take a holiday break after Dec. 18 and resume on Jan. 8.

Later in the afternoon on Wednesdays, there is the Senior Exercise Class at 1 p.m. facilitated by Edgewood Manor. Join the group for a fun-filled hour of exercise geared toward seniors.

Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. the Knitting/Crocheting Group will meet at the library. This group is open to all community members, whether beginner or advanced. The group will not meet on Thanksgiving for obvious reasons.

The staff at the Greenfield Branch Library wishes you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. See you soon.

Spencer McNeil is the branch manager at the Greenfield Branch Library.

Children can create a Christmas spider like this on Dec. 5 at the Greenfield Branch Library. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_German-Christmas-Star.jpeg Children can create a Christmas spider like this on Dec. 5 at the Greenfield Branch Library. A Dec. 10 workshop at the Greenfield Branch Library will feature the cration of Christmas spiders. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_Christmas-Spider.jpeg A Dec. 10 workshop at the Greenfield Branch Library will feature the cration of Christmas spiders.