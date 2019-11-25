Real Money, Real World at HMS

Hillsboro City Schools staff Tara Gilliland, Lucia Tomko and Rebecca Johnson partnered with OSU Extension Educator Kathy Bruynis to present a Real Money, Real World simulation to eighth grade students on Friday, Nov. 22, following classroom preparation.

Real Money, Real World, is a program offered through the OSU Extension. It is an active, hands-on experience that gives young people the opportunity to make lifestyle and budget choices similar to those they will make as adults. They study how occupations will affect their income, learn about payroll deductions by their employers, how to use a savings and checking account, and how to make life choices.

The students assume the role of a 27-year-old adult who is married to Chris. They receive an occupation, monthly salary, and the number of children (if any) in their family. At the end of the classroom lessons the students complete a real life simulation. During the simulation students interacted with local businesses where they could spend their salaries on “real life” budget items including housing, utilities, groceries, insurance, childcare and transportation. Throughout this activity, students keep track of their finances and attempt to complete the simulation with a positive balance. Students learn what they can afford and what they cannot afford on their income.

Many students commented on how much it costs to raise children and said they didn’t realize all the bills their parents have to pay.

Local community representatives were: Community volunteers, Amatha Farrens State Farm Insurance, NCB Bank, People’s Bank, Merchants Bank, First State Bank and OSU Extension educators from Highland and Scioto counties.

Submitted by Kathy Bruynis, OSU Extension educator, 4-H youth development, Highland County Extension area leader, Area 22.

Hillsboro eighth grade students discuss the cost of insurance with Lisa McKinney from Amatha Farrens State Farm Insurance. Submitted photo