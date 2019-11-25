Hillsboro FFA Chapter inducts 51 new members

On Nov. 20, the Hillsboro FFA Chapter held its annual Greenhand banquet to celebrate the induction of new members into the chapter. This year there were 51 students that were welcomed as members of the Hillsboro FFA. Each Greenhand was given a pin to represent their membership in the organization. Recipients were spread widely across the high school. There were 32 freshmen, seven sophomores, three juniors and five senior Greenhands this year. The program was highlighted by an address given by Ohio FFA Vice President at Large Alex Ogg. He detailed his time as a member of his high school FFA chapter and was able to connect with the inductees. The banquet was a success for the chapter. “It’s a great feeling to know you are part of something that can bring this many people together” said Greenhand Tyler Ferrell. Pictured are all the 2019-20 Hillsboro FFA officers as well as all of the Greenhands that attended the banquet.

