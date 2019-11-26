Hospice offers care angels

Community Care Hospice is partnering again with artisan Mary Eason of Glass Roots to offer a beautiful, unique handmade fused-glass ornament to honor loved ones and to have as a keepsake.

Ornaments will be displayed at Clinton Memorial Hospital, Community Care Hospice or Wilmington Savings Bank. This is the 15th year Community Care Hospice has offered its Hospice Angel Care Tree Ornaments to the community.

They will be available for pick up after Jan. 6 at the Community Care Hospice office (1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington) or mailed for a small fee. All orders must be received before Wednesday, Dec. 18.

“When hung on the Christmas tree each year, the Hospice Angel Care Tree Ornament will bring comfort and memories of loved ones,” said Patti Settlemyre, executive director of Community Care Hospice. “It’s a way to remember loved ones during the holidays and all year long.”

Community Care Hospice also is inviting the community to attend a tree lighting ceremony at Clinton Memorial Hospital (610 W. Main St., Wilmington) on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m.

For more information about the Hospice Angel Care Tree Ornaments or the tree-lighting ceremony, call Community Care Hospice at 937-382-5400 or 877-903-5400.

Community Care Hospice is a not-for-profit hospice organization in Wilmington which provides care for patients in a 10-county area, including Highland County. Bereavement and grief support is also provided to hospice families and to the community, including grief groups. Patients are cared for in their home, extended care and assisted living facilities. General inpatient care is available at Clinton Memorial Hospital, along with access to designated hospice beds at Highland District Hospital.

Affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice include: Community Care Hospice, Hospice of Central Ohio, Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice, Ohio’s Hospice at United Church Homes, Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, Ohio’s Hospice Loving Care, Ohio’s Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County and Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.

Submitted by Craig Schrolucke, senior director of mission engagement and communication, Ohio’s Hospice.

This is a picture of one of the care angels being offered by Community Care Hospice. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_Care-angels.jpg This is a picture of one of the care angels being offered by Community Care Hospice. Submitted photo