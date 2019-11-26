MNB donates $1,000 to honor guard

Merchants National Bank in Hillsboro presented a check Tuesday for $1,000 to the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard to help in purchasing a new 15-passenger van for the organization. Shown, from left, are Denise Fauber, Bertha Hamilton and Jim Evans with Merchants, and John Walker, who served as a Sgt. in the U.S. Army from 1966-68 and is commander of the honor guard.

