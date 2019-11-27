Hospice of Fayette County Hearts for the Holidays

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County will host its 30th annual Hearts for the Holidays, a celebration of life, on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 175 Halliday Way, Washington C.H.

The event is for friends and neighbors to celebrate, honor or memorialize a loved one. Those who wish to do so can purchase a unique 2019 Hospice Holiday ornament in advance to place on the holiday tree and have as a keepsake for future holidays.

Ornaments are available at the offices of Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington C.H. All proceeds support the hospice mission. For more information, call 740-335-0149.

“Hearts for the Holidays is a wonderful event for families and friends to celebrate, honor or memorialize a loved one,” said Patti Settlemyre, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. “For 30 years, Hearts for the Holidays has brought families together to remember their loved ones.”

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County was founded in 1987 as a community hospice to affirm life and provide comfort, symptom management and support in physical, mental and spiritual aspects when there is a life-limiting illness.

Submitted by Craig Schrolucke, senior director of mission engagement and communication, Ohio’s Hospice.

