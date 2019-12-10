Hillsboro Cub Scouts collect items for food pantry

Hillsboro Cub Scout Pack 37 recently participated in the annual Scouting For Food event. The event consists of the Scouts canvasing the town to place plastic bags on the doors of many local homeowners. The following weekend the Scouts come back to collect the non-perishable food items to be used at the food pantry located at the First United Methodist Church. What is shown in the picture is just a small amount of the food that was collected. The Scouts would like to thank everyone that donated and made this event a success. If you would like more information about joining the Scouts, look them up on Facebook by searching Hillsboro Cub Scout Pack 37.

Hillsboro Cub Scout Pack 37 recently participated in the annual Scouting For Food event. The event consists of the Scouts canvasing the town to place plastic bags on the doors of many local homeowners. The following weekend the Scouts come back to collect the non-perishable food items to be used at the food pantry located at the First United Methodist Church. What is shown in the picture is just a small amount of the food that was collected. The Scouts would like to thank everyone that donated and made this event a success. If you would like more information about joining the Scouts, look them up on Facebook by searching Hillsboro Cub Scout Pack 37. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Cub-Scouts.jpg Hillsboro Cub Scout Pack 37 recently participated in the annual Scouting For Food event. The event consists of the Scouts canvasing the town to place plastic bags on the doors of many local homeowners. The following weekend the Scouts come back to collect the non-perishable food items to be used at the food pantry located at the First United Methodist Church. What is shown in the picture is just a small amount of the food that was collected. The Scouts would like to thank everyone that donated and made this event a success. If you would like more information about joining the Scouts, look them up on Facebook by searching Hillsboro Cub Scout Pack 37. Submitted photo