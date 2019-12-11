Highland Co. pair sentenced in Clinton Co.

The following report, including information on two Highland County residents, is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Dec. 2 and Dec. 6:

• Mark Nichols, 48, of Lynchburg, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail, assessed $135 court costs. The court report notes Nichols has severe drug addiction and needs inpatient treatment. Nichols is also being held on a parole violation.

• Craig Varney, 54, of Greenfield, drug possession, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $270 court costs.