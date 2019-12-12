Lynchburg-Clay Elementary Students of the Month

The following students were chosen as December Students of the Month at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary. The students were chosen by their teacher for displaying positive behavior as well as working hard and making their school a better place to be. They received a Student of the Month key tag, a certificate from Principal Godby, a certificate from Terry’s Grocery in Lynchburg for a free ice cream, and a free kids meal from Ponderosa in Hillsboro. Pictured with their grade following their names are (first row, l-r) Charlie Bratton (PreK), Jack Bennett (K), Benjamin Meister (K), Jase Puckett (K), Kayden Quarles (1), Alexis Purcell (1), Alivia Hertlein (1), Kolstin Knisley-Didonato (1) and Maddie Condo (1); (second row) JET Balon (2), Anabelle McCollum (2), Josie Cordrey (2), Nickolas Jacoby (3), Connor Faust (2), Mason Brault (3), Ayden Music (3), Grace Workman (3) and Godby; (third row) Colton Warnock (4), Lily Layne (4), Mariah Fawley (4), Quin Wells (4), Levi Fields (5), Ashton Fenner (5), Delani Pohl (5) and Mason Fisher (5). Missing from the picture are Ella Shreve (PK), Tony Mullen (K) and Josie Kneipp (2).

