SSCC’s Practical Nursing program graduates

Sixteen graduates of Southern State Community College’s Practical Nursing program were recognized during a De. 5 pinning ceremony at the college’s central campus in Hillsboro.

Graduate Brandi Loury opened the evening ceremony with the welcome and introductions.

“We’re proud — and grateful — for the career field you have chosen,” said Dr. Kevin Boys, SSCC president, who welcomed the guests and congratulated the students on their accomplishments in the nursing program.

Dr. Julianne Krebs, director of Southern State’s nursing program, introduced the college’s nursing faculty and staff. “Join us in the excitement and joy as we celebrate the passage of these graduates into the nursing practice,” she said.

During the pinning of graduates, friends and family members of nursing students were welcomed to join their loved ones on stage and present the graduates with the practical nursing graduate pins.

Closing remarks were delivered by graduate Jessica Waldbillig.

The 2019 practical nursing graduating class includes, from Adams County — Savanna Davis of Peebles, Alisa Mason of West Union and Hannah Unger of Winchester; from Brown County — Mikayla Minnix of Georgetown, Tiffany Moore# of Ripley, Juliana Patton of Blanchester, Jessica Waldbillig*# of Mt. Orab and Candice Wright* of Mt. Orab; from Clermont County — Syren Closser of Bethel, Markus Cockerham*# of Batavia and Amy Jarman of Batavia; from Highland County — Sarina Brioli of Lynchburg, Courtney Goddard of Greenfield, Brandi Loury*# of New Vienna and Megan Thompson of Hillsboro; and from Madison County — Melanie Wuebben of Mt. Sterling. (* denotes college honors; # denotes members of Phi Theta Kappa honor society).

For more information about Southern State’s Practical Nursing program, visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/certificate/practical-nursing.shtml. To learn more about Southern State Community College, call 1-800-628-7722, email info@sscc.edu or visit www.sscc.edu.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.

The newest graduates of the practical nursing program at Southern State Community College include (first row, l-r) Hannah Unger, Tiffany Moore, Melanie Wuebben, Sarina Brioli; (second row, l-r) Markus Chris Cockerham, Jessica Waldbillig, Syren Closser, Courtney Goddard; (third row, l-r) Megan Thompson, Savanna Davis, Candice Wright, Brandi Loury; (fourth row, l-r) Amy Jarman, Mikayla Minnix, Juliana Patton, Alisa Mason. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_FINAL-Group-Photo.jpg The newest graduates of the practical nursing program at Southern State Community College include (first row, l-r) Hannah Unger, Tiffany Moore, Melanie Wuebben, Sarina Brioli; (second row, l-r) Markus Chris Cockerham, Jessica Waldbillig, Syren Closser, Courtney Goddard; (third row, l-r) Megan Thompson, Savanna Davis, Candice Wright, Brandi Loury; (fourth row, l-r) Amy Jarman, Mikayla Minnix, Juliana Patton, Alisa Mason. Submitted photo