Gerold “Buzzard” Wilkin is pictured placing a wreath at the Highland County Veterans Memorial in Hillsboro on Dec. 14 for the Highlanders Chapter of the Sons of American Revolution on National Wreaths Across America Day. Wilkin said the Highlanders put out a total of 43 wreaths. Originally composed of members from Highland, Adams and Brown counties, Wilkin said the Highlanders are in the process of allowing members from several surrounding counties.

Submitted photo